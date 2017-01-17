admin Site Admin

Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the



It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and general infrastructure. Nix also will have new landscaping and lighting when it reopens.



