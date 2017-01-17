|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the NOPL's Facebook page . It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and ...
|
|
|02-17-2017, 05:31 PM
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,405
Blog Entries: 2
Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours
The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the NOPL's Facebook page.
It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and general infrastructure. Nix also will have new landscaping and lighting when it reopens.
Hours will remain the same: opening at 10 a.m.?
