Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours

Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the NOPL's Facebook page . It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-17-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,405
Blog Entries: 2
Nix Library branch to reopen March 6; library announces Mardi Gras hours
The Nix branch of the New Orleans Public Library will reopen March 6, according to the NOPL's Facebook page.

It closed its doors in late October for improvements, which include a new floor plan, paint, additional public computers and general infrastructure. Nix also will have new landscaping and lighting when it reopens.

Hours will remain the same: opening at 10 a.m.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Documentary web series Shotgun Boogie offers an outsider's perspective on New Orleans | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:23 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts