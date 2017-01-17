|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; More than a dozen New Orleans artists join a Rock Against Racism concert to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights protections and classifying hate groups. The event is 7 p.m. Sunday, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-18-2017, 10:33 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,408
Blog Entries: 2
|
"Rock Against Racism" concert to benefit SPLC
More than a dozen New Orleans artists join a Rock Against Racism concert to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights protections and classifying hate groups.
The event is 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at The Willow (8200 Willow St.).?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|