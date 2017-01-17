Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
"Rock Against Racism" concert to benefit SPLC

More than a dozen New Orleans artists join a Rock Against Racism concert to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights protections and classifying hate groups. The event is 7 p.m. Sunday, ...

02-18-2017, 10:33 AM
"Rock Against Racism" concert to benefit SPLC
More than a dozen New Orleans artists join a Rock Against Racism concert to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization focused on civil rights protections and classifying hate groups.

The event is 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at The Willow (8200 Willow St.).?
