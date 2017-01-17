|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; King Maximilian and Queen Athena led a procession of dukes, maids and past royalty ? all of them dogs ? as the Krewe of Barkus presented its 2017 parade in the French Quarter Feb. 19. ?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-19-2017, 07:36 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,412
Blog Entries: 2
|
Ahoy, Barkus: pups parade the French Quarter Feb. 19
King Maximilian and Queen Athena led a procession of dukes, maids and past royalty ? all of them dogs ? as the Krewe of Barkus presented its 2017 parade in the French Quarter Feb. 19.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|