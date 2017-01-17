Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Ahoy, Barkus: pups parade the French Quarter Feb. 19

Ahoy, Barkus: pups parade the French Quarter Feb. 19

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; King Maximilian and Queen Athena led a procession of dukes, maids and past royalty ? all of them dogs ? as the Krewe of Barkus presented its 2017 parade in the French Quarter Feb. 19. ?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-19-2017, 07:36 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,412
Blog Entries: 2
Ahoy, Barkus: pups parade the French Quarter Feb. 19

King Maximilian and Queen Athena led a procession of dukes, maids and past royalty ? all of them dogs ? as the Krewe of Barkus presented its 2017 parade in the French Quarter Feb. 19.

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Chewbacchus paraded Saturday in Marigny and Bywater | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:55 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts