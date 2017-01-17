admin Site Admin

Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur and Alla parade in Uptown

Sunday was busy on the Uptown parade route, as floats, themes and guests included everything from Monty Python quotes to guest riding nuns and NBA moms to military veterans and many of the area's school marching bands. The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale kicked off the procession on Napoleon Avenue at 11 a.m. and was followed by the krewes of Carrollton, King Arthur and Alla on the slightly longer route starting at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street.



