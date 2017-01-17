|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Sunday was busy on the Uptown parade route, as floats, themes and guests included everything from Monty Python quotes to guest riding nuns and NBA moms to military veterans and many of the area's school marching bands. The Mystic Krewe ...
Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur and Alla parade in Uptown
Sunday was busy on the Uptown parade route, as floats, themes and guests included everything from Monty Python quotes to guest riding nuns and NBA moms to military veterans and many of the area's school marching bands. The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale kicked off the procession on Napoleon Avenue at 11 a.m. and was followed by the krewes of Carrollton, King Arthur and Alla on the slightly longer route starting at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street.
Mothers of NBA all-stars, in town for the league's all-star game Sunday night, rode on one of the first floats in the Femme Fatale parade.?
