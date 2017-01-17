|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded in Uptown Saturday night. The Knights of Sparta rolled with the theme ?A Knight at the Tonys.? Some of the Knights? ?oats illustrated acts from the Cirque du Soleil, including ?The Mystery (Hope ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-20-2017, 11:33 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,415
Blog Entries: 2
|
Krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded Saturday night in Uptown
The krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded in Uptown Saturday night.
The Knights of Sparta rolled with the theme ?A Knight at the Tonys.? Some of the Knights? ?oats illustrated acts from the Cirque du Soleil, including ?The Mystery (Hope you have a VeNice night)? and ?Kooza (Who are those masked men),? with 3-D sculptures at the front of the ?oats.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|