Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded Saturday night in Uptown

Krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded Saturday night in Uptown

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded in Uptown Saturday night. The Knights of Sparta rolled with the theme ?A Knight at the Tonys.? Some of the Knights? ?oats illustrated acts from the Cirque du Soleil, including ?The Mystery (Hope ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-20-2017, 11:33 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,415
Blog Entries: 2
Krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded Saturday night in Uptown


The krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded in Uptown Saturday night.

The Knights of Sparta rolled with the theme ?A Knight at the Tonys.? Some of the Knights? ?oats illustrated acts from the Cirque du Soleil, including ?The Mystery (Hope you have a VeNice night)? and ?Kooza (Who are those masked men),? with 3-D sculptures at the front of the ?oats.


?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna

Reply

« Gayle and Tom Benson, New Orleans Pelicans host NBA All-Star party | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:26 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts