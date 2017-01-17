admin Site Admin

Krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded Saturday night in Uptown



The krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion paraded in Uptown Saturday night.



The Knights of Sparta rolled with the theme ?A Knight at the Tonys.? Some of the Knights? ?oats illustrated acts from the Cirque du Soleil, including ?The Mystery (Hope you have a VeNice night)? and ?Kooza (Who are those masked men),? with 3-D sculptures at the front of the ?oats.





