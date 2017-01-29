admin Site Admin

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down The Trombone Shorty Foundation,founded by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, has matched every donation up to $50,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's (GNOF) Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund. GNOF awarded $100,000 in emergency grants to 13 organizations working in New Orleans East following February's devastating tornado.? The Trombone Shorty Foundation,founded by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, has matched every donation up to $50,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's (GNOF) Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund. GNOF awarded $100,000 in emergency grants to 13 organizations working in New Orleans East following February's devastating tornado.?