this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Trombone Shorty Foundation,founded by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, has matched every donation up to $50,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's (GNOF) Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief Fund. GNOF awarded $100,000 in emergency grants to 13 organizations working in ...
|02-20-2017, 05:36 PM
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
