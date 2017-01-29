|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As the corporate-branded fog over the French Quarter begins to clear, we find a graveyard of Popeyes boxes, broken beads and daiquiri-clutching partiers waking from the peaceful slumber that follows a week of near-belligerence to news that Boogie is coming ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-20-2017, 06:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,417
Blog Entries: 2
|
Y@ Speak: Hey now, you're an all star. Guy Fieri? Pa-rades.
As the corporate-branded fog over the French Quarter begins to clear, we find a graveyard of Popeyes boxes, broken beads and daiquiri-clutching partiers waking from the peaceful slumber that follows a week of near-belligerence to news that Boogie is coming to New Orleans. Also this week: The Hoy Boys reunite... with Guy Fieri, and Master P transcends incredible levels of petty over the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|