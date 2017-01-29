|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Comedians Louie Anderson and Jim Gaffigan will perform in New Orleans on the same night on different stages this spring. Anderson is at The Joy Theater and Gaffigan is at the Saenger Theatre on Friday, April 21.*Tickets to both shows ...
|
|
|02-21-2017, 01:30 PM
|#1
Jim Gaffigan, Louie Anderson to perform in New Orleans
Comedians Louie Anderson and Jim Gaffigan will perform in New Orleans on the same night on different stages this spring. Anderson is at The Joy Theater and Gaffigan is at the Saenger Theatre on Friday, April 21.*Tickets to both shows go on sale at 10 a.m.
