this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Lost in the hurlyburly of the first weekend of Mardi Gras, the first month of Donald Trump's presidency and the firehose of "fake news" comes this definitely-not-fake-news from Weekly World News , the former supermarket tabloid that now seems to ...
|02-21-2017, 02:33 PM
Report: Alien to land UFO on Bourbon Street on Fat Tuesday
Lost in the hurlyburly of the first weekend of Mardi Gras, the first month of Donald Trump's presidency and the firehose of "fake news" comes this definitely-not-fake-news from Weekly World News, the former supermarket tabloid that now seems to be an online-only affair.
Billed (rightly) as a "Mardi Gras STUNNER!," the WWN seems to be the only media outlet to report an alien vows: "I'LL LAND MY UFO ON BOURBON STREET ? ON FAT TUESDAY!"
The alien from Planet Zeeba, we are told, "wants to paint New Orleans red!"?
