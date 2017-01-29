admin Site Admin

Broad Theater introduces "$2 Tuesday" movie screenings



The Broad Theater (636 N. Broad St.) will introduce a new "$2 Tuesday" film program in April with a series of four cult favorites hand-picked by the theater's staff. Here's the full schedule:





April 4 ? Wild at Heart



April 11 ? Bloodsport



April 18 ? The Lair of the White Worm



