Broad Theater introduces "$2 Tuesday" movie screenings

The Broad Theater (636 N. Broad St.) will introduce a new "$2 Tuesday" film program in April with a series of four cult favorites hand-picked by the theater's staff. Here's the full schedule:


April 4 ? Wild at Heart

April 11 ? Bloodsport

April 18 ? The Lair of the White Worm

April 25 ? The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
