02-22-2017
Broad Theater introduces "$2 Tuesday" movie screenings
The Broad Theater (636 N. Broad St.) will introduce a new "$2 Tuesday" film program in April with a series of four cult favorites hand-picked by the theater's staff. Here's the full schedule:
April 4 ? Wild at Heart
April 11 ? Bloodsport
April 18 ? The Lair of the White Worm
April 25 ? The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
