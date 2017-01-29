|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The proprietor of Northshore bao and frozen drink hub Bacobar has a new restaurant in the works. Chef Carl Schaubhut will open DTB *at 8201 Oak St., next to the newly opened grocery store Simone's Market.?...
02-22-2017
Carl Schaubhut?s DTB to open on Oak Street in Spring
