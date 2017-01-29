admin Site Admin

Slideshow: Protesters, supporters at Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall in Metairie



Congressional town hall meetings have become heaty affairs back home, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall today at the Jefferson Parish*East Bank Regional Public Library is no exception. Several hundred people ? mostly protesters ? gathered outside starting at noon for the event, which was not scheduled to begin until 3:30 p.m.



