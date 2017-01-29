Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
City Council defers vote on rental registry to March 9

The New Orleans City Council will delay a vote on a rental registry and inspection program to next month. At-Large Councilmember Jason Williams and District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell sponsored a measure that*would require landlords of most private rentals to register their properties with the city and subject them to inspections*that must meet a checklist of health and safety requirements before they can be rented out.

City Council defers vote on rental registry to March 9

The New Orleans City Council will delay a vote on a rental registry and inspection program to next month. At-Large Councilmember Jason Williams and District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell sponsored a measure that*would require landlords of most private rentals to register their properties with the city and subject them to inspections*that must meet a checklist of health and safety requirements before they can be rented out.?
