this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans City Council will delay a vote on a rental registry and inspection program to next month. At-Large Councilmember Jason Williams and District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell sponsored a measure that*would require landlords of most private rentals to ...
|02-22-2017, 06:31 PM
|#1
City Council defers vote on rental registry to March 9
The New Orleans City Council will delay a vote on a rental registry and inspection program to next month. At-Large Councilmember Jason Williams and District B Councilmember LaToya Cantrell sponsored a measure that*would require landlords of most private rentals to register their properties with the city and subject them to inspections*that must meet a checklist of health and safety requirements before they can be rented out.?
