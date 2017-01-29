|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Town halls around the country are fractious affairs these days for Republican members of Congress, but the crowd of hundreds that showed up at the Jefferson Parish*East Bank Regional Library in Metairie today for a town hall with U.S. Sen. ...
Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall: Fractious and furious constituents shout down the senator
Town halls around the country are fractious affairs these days for Republican members of Congress, but the crowd of hundreds that showed up at the Jefferson Parish*East Bank Regional Library in Metairie today for a town hall with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was so raucous and furious that CNN began carrying it live.
People began arriving around noon to line up and hold a parking lot rally before the doors opened at 3 p.m., so attendees already were tired of waiting when Cassidy arrived 22 minutes late to the 3:30 p.m. town hall.?
