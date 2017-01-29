Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall: Fractious and furious constituents shout down the senator

Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall: Fractious and furious constituents shout down the senator

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Town halls around the country are fractious affairs these days for Republican members of Congress, but the crowd of hundreds that showed up at the Jefferson Parish*East Bank Regional Library in Metairie today for a town hall with U.S. Sen. ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-22-2017, 10:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,428
Blog Entries: 2
Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall: Fractious and furious constituents shout down the senator

Town halls around the country are fractious affairs these days for Republican members of Congress, but the crowd of hundreds that showed up at the Jefferson Parish*East Bank Regional Library in Metairie today for a town hall with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was so raucous and furious that CNN began carrying it live.

People began arriving around noon to line up and hold a parking lot rally before the doors opened at 3 p.m., so attendees already were tired of waiting when Cassidy arrived 22 minutes late to the 3:30 p.m. town hall.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« City Council defers vote on rental registry to March 9 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts