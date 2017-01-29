admin Site Admin

Sen. Bill Cassidy's town hall: Fractious and furious constituents shout down the senator

Town halls around the country are fractious affairs these days for Republican members of Congress, but the crowd of hundreds that showed up at the Jefferson Parish*East Bank Regional Library in Metairie today for a town hall with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was so raucous and furious that CNN began carrying it live.



