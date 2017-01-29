|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Earlier this week, we brought you reports of an alien's plans to land a UFO on Bourbon Street on Fat Tuesday. Should you happen to spot the alien ? or a UFO at any other time ? Reginald Buck, Louisiana's ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-23-2017, 11:35 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,429
Blog Entries: 2
|
Interview: Reginald Buck, Mutual UFO Network state director
Earlier this week, we brought you reports of an alien's plans to land a UFO on Bourbon Street on Fat Tuesday. Should you happen to spot the alien ? or a UFO at any other time ? Reginald Buck, Louisiana's state director of Mutual UFO Network*(MUFON), is ready to document your sighting.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|