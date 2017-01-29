admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,429 Blog Entries: 2

Interview: Reginald Buck, Mutual UFO Network state director

Earlier this week, Earlier this week, we brought you reports of an alien's plans to land a UFO on Bourbon Street on Fat Tuesday. Should you happen to spot the alien ? or a UFO at any other time ? Reginald Buck, Louisiana's state director of Mutual UFO Network *(MUFON), is ready to document your sighting.?