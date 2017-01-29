admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,431 Blog Entries: 2

Gambit TV: Entertainment picks Feb. 24-26 Gambit in-house music nerd Noah Bonaparte Pais stops by WWL-TV to share the meaning of "thrash metal" and talk about weekend picks, including a new ball at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center, Lundi Gras must-sees and more.



? in-house music nerd Noah Bonaparte Pais stops by WWL-TV to share the meaning of "thrash metal" and talk about weekend picks, including a new ball at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center, Lundi Gras must-sees and more.