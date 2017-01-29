|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Young children, seniors and staff were ordered to leave the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on St. Charles Avenue following a*bomb threat called into the center this morning. The threat is among more than 60 similar threats at Jewish centers across ...
|
|
|02-23-2017, 08:32 PM
|
|
New Orleans JCC bomb threat follows wave of anti-Semitism in U.S.
Young children, seniors and staff were ordered to leave the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on St. Charles Avenue following a*bomb threat called into the center this morning. The threat is among more than 60 similar threats at Jewish centers across the U.S. in 2017.
"The reported bomb threat at JCC deemed non-credible, is clear.?
|
|
|
|