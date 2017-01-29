admin Site Admin

New Orleans JCC bomb threat follows wave of anti-Semitism in U.S.

Young children, seniors and staff were ordered to leave the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on St. Charles Avenue following a*bomb threat called into the center this morning. The threat is among more than 60 similar threats at Jewish centers across the U.S. in 2017.



Young children, seniors and staff were ordered to leave the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on St. Charles Avenue following a*bomb threat called into the center this morning. The threat is among more than 60 similar threats at Jewish centers across the U.S. in 2017.