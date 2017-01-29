admin Site Admin

Prytania Theater hosts Oscars party Sunday night





The Prytania Theatre will host its annual Oscars party this Sunday, Feb. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the live broadcast of the 89th Academy Awards, a $25 ticket buys free food, drinks and popcorn, trivia contests during the endless commercial breaks, a costume contest and guess-the-winners ballots with prizes.