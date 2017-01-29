Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Budget fightis all politics

Budget fightis all politics

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; On the surface, the special legislative session that ended last week resembled a small step in the right direction. Gov. John Bel Edwards and recalcitrant ideologues in the House of Representatives hammered out a budget deal to cover a $304 ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-24-2017, 08:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,441
Blog Entries: 2
Budget fightis all politics


On the surface, the special legislative session that ended last week resembled a small step in the right direction. Gov. John Bel Edwards and recalcitrant ideologues in the House of Representatives hammered out a budget deal to cover a $304 million hole in the current fiscal year's budget ? without any last-minute votes on hastily cobbled compromises.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« New Orleans bike share program extended through March | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:36 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts