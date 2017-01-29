admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,442 Blog Entries: 2

Krewes of Iris and Tucks parade in Uptown

A joyful celebration of Krewe of Iris' centennial hit a snag Saturday when a float broke down at the turn from Napoleon Avenue to St. Charles Avenue with just a few floats remaining in the parade. Word-of-mouth on the route reported that the problem may have been a broken axle, but whatever the delay, it dragged on for almost an hour, hobbling the end of the parade and delaying Krewe of Tucks, which follows Iris.? A joyful celebration of Krewe of Iris' centennial hit a snag Saturday when a float broke down at the turn from Napoleon Avenue to St. Charles Avenue with just a few floats remaining in the parade. Word-of-mouth on the route reported that the problem may have been a broken axle, but whatever the delay, it dragged on for almost an hour, hobbling the end of the parade and delaying Krewe of Tucks, which follows Iris.?