|02-25-2017, 08:32 PM
|#1
Hermes, D'Etat and Morpheus paraded Saturday in Uptown
The Krewe of Hermes reprised pretty floats from past parades, Le Krewe D'Etat satirized President Donald Trump' and other politicians and current events, and the Krewe of Morpheus celebrated Las Vegas in their respective*Saturday*night parades in Uptown.
