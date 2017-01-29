admin Site Admin

28 people injured as truck crashes into Endymion crowd

As cleanup crews took on a sea of parade debris and plastic bags, dozens of law enforcement remained*at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans avenues, where at least 28 people*were injured when a pickup truck veered*into the crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion's parade around 7 p.m. Feb. 25.



