As cleanup crews took on a sea of parade debris and plastic bags, dozens of law enforcement remained*at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans avenues, where at least 28 people*were injured when a pickup truck veered*into the crowd watching the

28 people injured as truck crashes into Endymion crowd

As cleanup crews took on a sea of parade debris and plastic bags, dozens of law enforcement remained*at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans avenues, where at least 28 people*were injured when a pickup truck veered*into the crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion's parade around 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

At 9 p.m., tow trucks removed the truck and a white sedan from the intersection, covered in broken glass and parade trash.?
