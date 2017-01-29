|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As cleanup crews took on a sea of parade debris and plastic bags, dozens of law enforcement remained*at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans avenues, where at least 28 people*were injured when a pickup truck veered*into the crowd watching the ...
|02-26-2017, 12:33 AM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,444
Blog Entries: 2
28 people injured as truck crashes into Endymion crowd
As cleanup crews took on a sea of parade debris and plastic bags, dozens of law enforcement remained*at the intersection of Carrollton and Orleans avenues, where at least 28 people*were injured when a pickup truck veered*into the crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion's parade around 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
At 9 p.m., tow trucks removed the truck and a white sedan from the intersection, covered in broken glass and parade trash.?
