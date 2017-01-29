admin Site Admin

N.O.M.T.O.C. paraded in Algiers

? N.O.M.T.O.C. (New Orleans Most Talked of Club) paraded in Algiers Saturday. The procession includedactor Lance Nichols and*WDSU-TV anchor Casey Ferrand*as guests and there were many local and visiting marching bands, as well as*dance groups and horse riding clubs