this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Krewe of Thoth celebrated its 70th anniversary milestone not with pomp and circumstance, nor refined pageantry, but by doing what it does best: throwing a massive party. Known for its generous and diverse throws and amiable attitude on a ...
02-26-2017
Thoth, Mid-City roll in Uptown
The Krewe of Thoth celebrated its 70th anniversary milestone not with pomp and circumstance, nor refined pageantry, but by doing what it does best: throwing a massive party. Known for its generous and diverse throws and amiable attitude on a typically gorgeous Sunday before Mardi Gras, the krewe ? decked out in coordinated chef hats ? kept it simple with "Thoth's Cookin'" for its 2017 procession.?
