Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Louisiana Student of the Year district winners for Orleans Parish include Lusher Charter School senior Samyra Cambrielle Miller, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School eighth-grader Niani Gibson, and Lusher fifth-grader Keiffer Bartlett Ary. Jefferson Parish finalists include Bissonet Plaza Elementary fifth-grader Anthony Fisher and Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy eighth-grader Myles Mackie and senior Stefan Suazo.?