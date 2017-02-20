|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Bacchus paraded Sunday in Uptown with a theme saluting the New Orleans Saints' 50th anniversary. Floats depicted famous players and milestones, as well as The Aints years, when fans wore bags over their heads.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-27-2017, 05:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,452
Blog Entries: 2
|
Krewe of Bacchus paraded Sunday in Uptown
Bacchus paraded Sunday in Uptown with a theme saluting the New Orleans Saints' 50th anniversary. Floats depicted famous players and milestones, as well as The Aints years, when fans wore bags over their heads.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Pre-Combine Draft Last Blog: 02-26-2017 By: hagan714
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|