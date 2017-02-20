admin Site Admin

Krewe of Bacchus paraded Sunday in Uptown Bacchus paraded Sunday in Uptown with a theme saluting the New Orleans Saints' 50th anniversary. Floats depicted famous players and milestones, as well as The Aints years, when fans wore bags over their heads.