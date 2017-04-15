admin Site Admin

Restaurant news for Cavan, DTB, Nothing Bundt Cakes

? Chef Nathan Richard took over the kitchen at Cavan *(3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655) a month ago, and he introduced a new menu April 24.The chef, who previously ran the kitchens at Kingfish and The Bombay Club, replaced chef Ben Thibodeaux.