Chef Nathan Richard took over the kitchen at Cavan *(3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655) a month ago, and he introduced a new menu April 24. The chef, who previously ran the kitchens at Kingfish and The Bombay Club, replaced chef Ben ...
|04-28-2017, 11:30 AM
Restaurant news for Cavan, DTB, Nothing Bundt Cakes
Chef Nathan Richard took over the kitchen at Cavan*(3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655) a month ago, and he introduced a new menu April 24.
The chef, who previously ran the kitchens at Kingfish and The Bombay Club, replaced chef Ben Thibodeaux.
