Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Restaurant news for Cavan, DTB, Nothing Bundt Cakes

Restaurant news for Cavan, DTB, Nothing Bundt Cakes

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Chef Nathan Richard took over the kitchen at Cavan *(3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655) a month ago, and he introduced a new menu April 24. The chef, who previously ran the kitchens at Kingfish and The Bombay Club, replaced chef Ben ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-28-2017, 11:30 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,712
Blog Entries: 2
Restaurant news for Cavan, DTB, Nothing Bundt Cakes

Chef Nathan Richard took over the kitchen at Cavan*(3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655) a month ago, and he introduced a new menu April 24.

The chef, who previously ran the kitchens at Kingfish and The Bombay Club, replaced chef Ben Thibodeaux.
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 100 down, 200 to go: What stories do you want to see featured in our '300 for 300' series? | Getting smart on crime: Criminal justice reform bills in the legislature »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:00 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts