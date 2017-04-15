|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The ongoing Confederate-defense encampment at the Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City is beginning to exert its own weird, Endymion-like fascination (though with more Stars and Bars and less spray-painted territoriality). Spotted today: Six statue defenders joined by one fellow in ...
Today in Confederate camping: Flag vs. Flag
The ongoing Confederate-defense encampment at the Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City is beginning to exert its own weird, Endymion-like fascination (though with more Stars and Bars and less spray-painted territoriality).
Spotted today: Six statue defenders joined by one fellow in a rainbow-flag cape and a sign reading "NOT MY PRES" ? while what look to be AirBnB Jazz Festers wait on the neutral ground for the streetcar and the folks at Holy Ground bar across the street get a free show.
Happy Friday, New Orleans.
?
