this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opened to a breezy, mostly cloudy day showcasing Cuba in the Cultural Pavillion, as well as acts ranging from 14 year old piano phenom Joey Alexander, an orange haired Meschiya Lake on ...
|04-29-2017, 06:30 AM
Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Friday, April 28
The 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opened to a breezy, mostly cloudy day showcasing Cuba in the Cultural Pavillion, as well as acts ranging from 14 year old piano phenom Joey Alexander, an orange haired Meschiya Lake on two different stages, Native son Harry Connick, Jr. who has not graced a stage at Jazz Fest for 10 years and many others on Friday, April 28th. ?
