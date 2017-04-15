Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Friday, April 28

Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Friday, April 28

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opened to a breezy, mostly cloudy day showcasing Cuba in the Cultural Pavillion, as well as acts ranging from 14 year old piano phenom Joey Alexander, an orange haired Meschiya Lake on ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-29-2017, 06:30 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,713
Blog Entries: 2
Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Friday, April 28
The 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opened to a breezy, mostly cloudy day showcasing Cuba in the Cultural Pavillion, as well as acts ranging from 14 year old piano phenom Joey Alexander, an orange haired Meschiya Lake on two different stages, Native son Harry Connick, Jr. who has not graced a stage at Jazz Fest for 10 years and many others on Friday, April 28th. ?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The other fests: 8 New Orleans music festivals during Jazz Fest | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts