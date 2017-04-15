admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,713 Blog Entries: 2

Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Friday, April 28 The 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival opened to a breezy, mostly cloudy day showcasing Cuba in the Cultural Pavillion, as well as acts ranging from 14 year old piano phenom Joey Alexander, an orange haired Meschiya Lake on two different stages, Native son Harry Connick, Jr. who has not graced a stage at Jazz Fest for 10 years and many others on Friday, April 28th. ?