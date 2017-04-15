Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Friday at Jazz Fest

Early morning dark clouds failed to keep crowds from heading to Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds Race Course Friday, and attendees were rewarded with a breezy afternoon and stellar performances across stages and genres. The Soul Brass Band got ...

Friday at Jazz Fest

Early morning dark clouds failed to keep crowds from heading to Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds Race Course Friday, and attendees were rewarded with a breezy afternoon and stellar performances across stages and genres.

The Soul Brass Band got the party started at the Lagniappe Stage when bandleader/drummer/vocalist Derrick Freeman asked the crowd,?Who has love for the Dirty Dozen Brass Band?? When that drew a lukewarm response, he admonished them, ?I said, ?Who has love the Dirty Dozen Brass Band?' Y'all better act right!? The tightly woven funky ensemble then launched into the classic *?Pet the Kat? from the Dirty Dozen's 1999 album, Buck Jump.

