Friday at Jazz Fest

Early morning dark clouds failed to keep crowds from heading to Jazz Fest at the Fair Grounds Race Course Friday, and attendees were rewarded with a breezy afternoon and stellar performances across stages and genres.



The Soul Brass Band got the party started at the Lagniappe Stage when bandleader/drummer/vocalist Derrick Freeman asked the crowd,?Who has love for the Dirty Dozen Brass Band?? When that drew a lukewarm response, he admonished them, ?I said, ?Who has love the Dirty Dozen Brass Band?' Y'all better act right!? The tightly woven funky ensemble then launched into the classic *?Pet the Kat? from the Dirty Dozen's 1999 album, Buck Jump.



