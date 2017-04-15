admin Site Admin

Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Saturday, April 29

The*second day of the the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival continued with dry, breezy, mostly cloudy weather and music from the youngish Bayou Ramblers to the *oldish 85 year old Bob McIntyre ( and the Last Straws) with many in-between such as Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Alabama Shakes and Usher and the Roots to name a few*on Friday, April 29.



