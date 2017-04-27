Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Usher and The Roots get caught up at Jazz Fest

Usher and The Roots get caught up at Jazz Fest

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Jazz Fest is at its best when it encourages collaboration. Whether that means putting New Orleans musicians onstage with other artists or booking seemingly unlikely pairings, the festival can help bridge the gulf between the &quot;heritage&quot; part and the big ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-30-2017, 11:30 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,718
Blog Entries: 2
Usher and The Roots get caught up at Jazz Fest

Jazz Fest is at its best when it encourages collaboration. Whether that means putting New Orleans musicians onstage with other artists or booking seemingly unlikely pairings, the festival can help bridge the gulf between the "heritage" part and the big mess of music on the grounds or elsewhere.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Jazz Fest 2017: Photos from Saturday, April 29 | Jazz Fest delays opening Sunday, adds Maceo Parker »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:00 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts