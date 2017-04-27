admin Site Admin

Usher and The Roots get caught up at Jazz Fest

Jazz Fest is at its best when it encourages collaboration. Whether that means putting New Orleans musicians onstage with other artists or booking seemingly unlikely pairings, the festival can help bridge the gulf between the "heritage" part and the big mess of music on the grounds or elsewhere.