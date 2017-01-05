|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; President Landrieu? In a story tonight, The New York Times examines the Democratic heavy hitters who may be lining up to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020 ? former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-01-2017, 12:33 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,721
Blog Entries: 2
|
New York Times mentions Mitch Landrieu as a possible Democratic contender for president in 2020
President Landrieu?
In a story tonight, The New York Times examines the Democratic heavy hitters who may be lining up to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020 ? former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ? before looking at the undercard:
<blockquote> Competing against the Democrats? senior cohort is a large and relatively shapeless set of younger candidates who span the ideological spectrum: governors, senators, mayors, wealthy executives and even members of the House.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|