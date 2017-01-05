admin Site Admin

New York Times mentions Mitch Landrieu as a possible Democratic contender for president in 2020

President Landrieu?



In a story tonight, The New York Times

Competing against the Democrats' senior cohort is a large and relatively shapeless set of younger candidates who span the ideological spectrum: governors, senators, mayors, wealthy executives and even members of the House.