The Liberty Place obelisk came down in the wee hours of April 24, and gun-carrying, Confederate-flag-waving, false-Yelp-review-leaving encampments popped up at the Jefferson Davis monument. Meanwhile, Jazz Fest survived the rain, and everyone roasted Vogue.
|05-01-2017, 07:34 PM
Y@ Speak: taking them down
The Liberty Place obelisk came down in the wee hours of April 24, and gun-carrying, Confederate-flag-waving, false-Yelp-review-leaving encampments popped up at the Jefferson Davis monument. Meanwhile, Jazz Fest survived the rain, and everyone roasted Vogue.
