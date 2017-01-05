admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,730 Blog Entries: 2

Brewsday Tuesday: Extra Special Bitter Amid the hops arms race and a trend toward bold flavored sour and barrel-aged beers, there?s a small but growing British beer trend in New Orleans' beer scene.



Currently, four of New Orleans' seven breweries are producing British-style ESB, or Extra Special Bitter, which balances malts with subtle bitterness, creating a beer that?s neither sweet or astringent. It?s easy to drink several of them while sitting at a pub or chatting with friends.



? Amid the hops arms race and a trend toward bold flavored sour and barrel-aged beers, there?s a small but growing British beer trend in New Orleans' beer scene.Currently, four of New Orleans' seven breweries are producing British-style ESB, or Extra Special Bitter, which balances malts with subtle bitterness, creating a beer that?s neither sweet or astringent. It?s easy to drink several of them while sitting at a pub or chatting with friends.