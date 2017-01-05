Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Brewsday Tuesday: Extra Special Bitter

Brewsday Tuesday: Extra Special Bitter

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Amid the hops arms race and a trend toward bold flavored sour and barrel-aged beers, there?s a small but growing British beer trend in New Orleans' beer scene. Currently, four of New Orleans' seven breweries are producing British-style ESB, or ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-02-2017, 09:31 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,730
Blog Entries: 2
Brewsday Tuesday: Extra Special Bitter
Amid the hops arms race and a trend toward bold flavored sour and barrel-aged beers, there?s a small but growing British beer trend in New Orleans' beer scene.

Currently, four of New Orleans' seven breweries are producing British-style ESB, or Extra Special Bitter, which balances malts with subtle bitterness, creating a beer that?s neither sweet or astringent. It?s easy to drink several of them while sitting at a pub or chatting with friends.

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Scuffles, tense moments at Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City overnight | Herbsaint, Shaya and Arnaud's French 75 win James Beard Awards »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:10 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts