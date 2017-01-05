Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Child care issues in Louisiana hurting workers and employers, study finds

Child care issues in Louisiana hurting workers and employers, study finds

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A wide-ranging survey of families with children age 4 and under in Louisiana found that lack of consistent access to child care is hurting workers, cutting into state tax revenues and costing Louisiana employers $816 million a year via absences ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-02-2017, 11:30 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,731
Blog Entries: 2
Child care issues in Louisiana hurting workers and employers, study finds

A wide-ranging survey of families with children age 4 and under in Louisiana found that lack of consistent access to child care is hurting workers, cutting into state tax revenues and costing Louisiana employers $816 million a year via absences and employee turnover.

The study, which was released May 1 by Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC) and Louisiana State University's Public Policy Research Lab, is the first of its kind to focus on workplace productivity as it relates to child care in the state, its authors said.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Herbsaint, Shaya and Arnaud's French 75 win James Beard Awards | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts