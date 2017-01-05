|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The passing of longtime New Orleans writer, activist, culture bearer and Gambit contributor Deborah "Big Red" Cotton was being roundly mourned today by a wide cross-section of New Orleanians, from former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite to DJ Soul Sister and ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-02-2017, 07:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,736
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans social media users remember Deborah "Big Red" Cotton
The passing of longtime New Orleans writer, activist, culture bearer and Gambit contributor Deborah "Big Red" Cotton was being roundly mourned today by a wide cross-section of New Orleanians, from former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite to DJ Soul Sister and Mayor Mitch Landrieu. A sampling:
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|