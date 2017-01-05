Report: No charges against officers in Alton Sterling death

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
As Baton Rouge braces for a decision nearly a*year after the killing of Alton Sterling by police and the heavy summer that followed, The Washington Post reports the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not bring charges against the two officers.

Sterling was killed by police July 5, 2016 after they had pinned him to the ground outside Triple S Food Mart, where Sterling sold CDs and family and supporters have gathered in the months following his death. On July 6, the DOJ announced it had opened a civil rights investigation.

If the feds refuse to bring federal charges against the officers, the decision could rest with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to decide whether to bring state charges.?
