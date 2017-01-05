|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As Baton Rouge braces for a decision nearly a*year after the killing of Alton Sterling by police and the heavy summer that followed, The Washington Post reports the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not bring charges against the two ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-02-2017, 08:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,736
Blog Entries: 2
|
Report: No charges against officers in Alton Sterling death
As Baton Rouge braces for a decision nearly a*year after the killing of Alton Sterling by police and the heavy summer that followed, The Washington Post reports the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not bring charges against the two officers.
Sterling was killed by police July 5, 2016 after they had pinned him to the ground outside Triple S Food Mart, where Sterling sold CDs and family and supporters have gathered in the months following his death. On July 6, the DOJ announced it had opened a civil rights investigation.
If the feds refuse to bring federal charges against the officers, the decision could rest with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to decide whether to bring state charges.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|