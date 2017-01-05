|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A bill from a Shreveport Republican aimed at preventing the removal of Confederate-era monuments won a legislative committee's support in Baton Rouge May 3. State Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71 prohibits "altering, removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial, including ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-03-2017, 01:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,739
Blog Entries: 2
|
Shreveport legislator gets committee support for measure to stop Confederate monument removal
A bill from a Shreveport Republican aimed at preventing the removal of Confederate-era monuments won a legislative committee's support in Baton Rouge May 3.
State Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71 prohibits "altering, removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial, including any structure, plaque, statue, or monument that is located on public property and that commemorates specified wars in U.S. history." It also prohibits renaming or rededicating statues, streets, bridges, buildings and parks that are named "in memory of or named for any historical military figure, historical military event, military organization, or military unit."?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|