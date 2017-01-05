Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Shreveport legislator gets committee support for measure to stop Confederate monument removal

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A bill from a Shreveport Republican aimed at preventing the removal of Confederate-era monuments won a legislative committee's support in Baton Rouge May 3. State Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71 prohibits &quot;altering, removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial, including ...

A bill from a Shreveport Republican aimed at preventing the removal of Confederate-era monuments won a legislative committee's support in Baton Rouge May 3.

State Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71 prohibits "altering, removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial, including any structure, plaque, statue, or monument that is located on public property and that commemorates specified wars in U.S. history." It also prohibits renaming or rededicating statues, streets, bridges, buildings and parks that are named "in memory of or named for any historical military figure, historical military event, military organization, or military unit."?
