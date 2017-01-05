admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,739 Blog Entries: 2

Shreveport legislator gets committee support for measure to stop Confederate monument removal

A bill from a Shreveport Republican aimed at preventing the removal of Confederate-era monuments won a legislative committee's support in Baton Rouge May 3.



State Rep. Thomas Carmody's A bill from a Shreveport Republican aimed at preventing the removal of Confederate-era monuments won a legislative committee's support in Baton Rouge May 3.State Rep. Thomas Carmody's House Bill 71 prohibits "altering, removing, relocating, or destroying a memorial, including any structure, plaque, statue, or monument that is located on public property and that commemorates specified wars in U.S. history." It also prohibits renaming or rededicating statues, streets, bridges, buildings and parks that are named "in memory of or named for any historical military figure, historical military event, military organization, or military unit."?