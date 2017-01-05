|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Turkey and the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., 504-218-7428), Mason Hereford and Lauren Holton?s whimsical Irish Channel sandwich shop, has been named one of Food & Wine magazine?s 10 best new restaurants of the year. The list *called the restaurant a ...
|05-04-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
Turkey and the Wolf named one of Food & Wine?s restaurants of the year
Turkey and the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., 504-218-7428), Mason Hereford and Lauren Holton?s whimsical Irish Channel sandwich shop, has been named one of Food & Wine magazine?s 10 best new restaurants of the year.
The list*called the restaurant a ?sleeper hit,? praising the lamb neck roti, fried bologna sandwich, tacos ?inauthenticos? and the fiery cabbage salad.?
