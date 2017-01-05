Turkey and the Wolf named one of Food & Wine?s restaurants of the year

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Turkey and the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., 504-218-7428), Mason Hereford and Lauren Holton?s whimsical Irish Channel sandwich shop, has been named one of Food & Wine magazine?s 10 best new restaurants of the year.

The list*called the restaurant a ?sleeper hit,? praising the lamb neck roti, fried bologna sandwich, tacos ?inauthenticos? and the fiery cabbage salad.?
