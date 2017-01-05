|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Five of six Louisiana members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted in support of the American Health Care Act, which rolls back Medicaid benefits by nearly $900 billion over the next decade, allows companies to raise premiums for people ...
|
|
05-04-2017, 04:31 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,744
Blog Entries: 2
How Louisiana's members of Congress voted on GOP health care plan
Five of six Louisiana members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted in support of the American Health Care Act, which rolls back Medicaid benefits by nearly $900 billion over the next decade, allows companies to raise premiums for people with "pre-existing conditions" and ditch certain essential health benefits, blocks funding for Planned Parenthood and generally*guts most of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Republicans failed to push through a repeal of the ACA in March, a bill the Congressional Budget Office estimated would result in the loss of coverage for 24 million people, a report that crippled the bill's chance of successful passage.?
