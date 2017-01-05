|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; I'm a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and I believe in the right of citizens to own firearms ? responsibly. What I don't believe are the National Rifle Association (NRA) distortions on behalf of letting violent abusers possess guns. Right now ...
05-05-2017, 12:33 PM
Disarm all abusers: bill includes violent dating partners in gun ban
I'm a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and I believe in the right of citizens to own firearms ? responsibly. What I don't believe are the National Rifle Association (NRA) distortions on behalf of letting violent abusers possess guns.
Right now the NRA is going, well, ballistic trying to kill House Bill 223 by state Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans.?
