admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,748 Blog Entries: 2

Disarm all abusers: bill includes violent dating partners in gun ban

I'm a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and I believe in the right of citizens to own firearms ? responsibly. What I don't believe are the National Rifle Association (NRA) distortions on behalf of letting violent abusers possess guns.



Right now the NRA is going, well, ballistic trying to kill House Bill 223 by state Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans.? I'm a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and I believe in the right of citizens to own firearms ? responsibly. What I don't believe are the National Rifle Association (NRA) distortions on behalf of letting violent abusers possess guns.Right now the NRA is going, well, ballistic trying to kill House Bill 223 by state Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans.?