Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Disarm all abusers: bill includes violent dating partners in gun ban

Disarm all abusers: bill includes violent dating partners in gun ban

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; I'm a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and I believe in the right of citizens to own firearms ? responsibly. What I don't believe are the National Rifle Association (NRA) distortions on behalf of letting violent abusers possess guns. Right now ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-05-2017, 12:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,748
Blog Entries: 2
Disarm all abusers: bill includes violent dating partners in gun ban

I'm a lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, and I believe in the right of citizens to own firearms ? responsibly. What I don't believe are the National Rifle Association (NRA) distortions on behalf of letting violent abusers possess guns.

Right now the NRA is going, well, ballistic trying to kill House Bill 223 by state Rep. Helena Moreno, D-New Orleans.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The future is now: Robots, self-driving cars and a moon settlement at Collision | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:45 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts