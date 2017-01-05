|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|05-05-2017, 06:34 PM
|#1
Widespread Panic, The Chilluns and others at Jazz Fest on Thursday
Blustery winds filled ?locals day? at Jazz Fest, which proved delightful for swirling bubbles and metallic confetti adrift over the Acura Stage audience, but it was also hard on sound at some stages.
A heavy vibe surrounded headliner Widespread Panic as its fans and family followed the surreal circumstances of the death Monday night of Col. Bruce Hampton ? ?our daddy,? as frontman John Bell often called him ? on stage with members of Panic at a concert celebrating his 70th birthday at the Fox in Atlanta.?
