|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There?s a section of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival outside the main competition called Un Certain Regard . Translated literally as ?a certain view,? this section was created to spotlight nontraditional films with unique perspectives.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-05-2017, 10:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,750
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki
There?s a section of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival outside the main competition called Un Certain Regard. Translated literally as ?a certain view,? this section was created to spotlight nontraditional films with unique perspectives.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|