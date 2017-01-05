|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The 2017 UNO Film Festival runs May 11-14 at the Robert E. Nims Theater in the Performing Arts Center on UNO?s Lakefront Campus. The festival showcases the work of of student and independent filmmakers and is free and open to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-06-2017, 03:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,753
Blog Entries: 2
|
Free UNO Film Festival begins Thursday, May 11
The 2017 UNO Film Festival runs May 11-14 at the Robert E. Nims Theater in the Performing Arts Center on UNO?s Lakefront Campus. The festival showcases the work of of student and independent filmmakers and is free and open to the public.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|