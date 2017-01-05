admin Site Admin

Free UNO Film Festival begins Thursday, May 11





The 2017 UNO Film Festival runs May 11-14 at the Robert E. Nims Theater in the Performing Arts Center on UNO's Lakefront Campus. The festival showcases the work of of student and independent filmmakers and is free and open to the public.