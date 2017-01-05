|
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and Meghan Trainor drew big crowds to Jazz Fest's largest stages for the final sets Saturday, but there were highlights across the festival's 13 stages. The Blues Tent hosted a tribute to Buckwheat Zydeco, aka Stanley ...
Saturday at Jazz Fest
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg and Meghan Trainor drew big crowds to Jazz Fest's largest stages for the final sets Saturday, but there were highlights across the festival's 13 stages.
The Blues Tent hosted a tribute to Buckwheat Zydeco, aka Stanley Dural, who died in September 2016. He was the first zydeco artist signed to a major record label, and he recorded and toured prolifically.?
