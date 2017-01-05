Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Jazz Fest 2017: performance picks for Sunday, May 7

Jazz Fest 2017: performance picks for Sunday, May 7

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Some of our picks from Sunday's lineup at Jazz Fest. 11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m. New OrleansClassic R&amp;B RevueGentilly StageThis revue features some enduring icons of New Orleans's golden era of R&amp;B. In 1956, when Chicago's Chess Records ushered Clarence &quot;Frogman&quot; Henry ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-07-2017, 09:33 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,757
Blog Entries: 2
Jazz Fest 2017: performance picks for Sunday, May 7
Some of our picks from Sunday's lineup at Jazz Fest. 11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m. New OrleansClassic R&B RevueGentilly StageThis revue features some enduring icons of New Orleans's golden era of R&B. In 1956, when Chicago's Chess Records ushered Clarence "Frogman" Henry into Cosimo Matassa's studio to record what would become his smash debut, "Ain't Got No Home" ? highlighted by his voice ranging from falsetto to the frog ribbits that inspired his nickname.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saturday at Jazz Fest | Stevie Wonder returns to Jazz Fest with message of peace and love »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:51 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts