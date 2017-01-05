|
05-07-2017
Jazz Fest 2017: performance picks for Sunday, May 7
Some of our picks from Sunday's lineup at Jazz Fest. 11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m. New OrleansClassic R&B RevueGentilly StageThis revue features some enduring icons of New Orleans's golden era of R&B. In 1956, when Chicago's Chess Records ushered Clarence "Frogman" Henry into Cosimo Matassa's studio to record what would become his smash debut, "Ain't Got No Home" ? highlighted by his voice ranging from falsetto to the frog ribbits that inspired his nickname.?
