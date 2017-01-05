admin Site Admin

Stevie Wonder returns to Jazz Fest with message of peace and love A clear blue sky offered a bit of insurance for Stevie Wonder's return to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*after heavy rains canceled his set in 2016. HIs set would have followed the death of Prince, who loomed over festival stages last year like a sheer purple shadow.?