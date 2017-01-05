admin Site Admin

Former WWL-TV "Action Reporter" Bill Capo to be honored at Louisiana Legislature Tuesday

? Bill Capo, the "Action Reporter" who retired in February after 36 years at WWL-TV, will be honored in Baton Rouge tomorrow with a commendation in the state legislature "for outstanding service to people of Louisiana and beyond."State Sen. Conrad Appel, R-Metairie, and State Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, are introducing the commendation , which salutes Capo's 42 years in journalism, as well as his humanitarian work in the year after Hurricane Katrina and the federal flood.