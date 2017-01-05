|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Bill Cassidy, Louisiana's senior senator and a physician, will appear on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss health care in America. The show airs at 10:35 p.m. on WGNO-TV. After Kimmel's emotional monologue last week about the recent birth of ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-08-2017, 02:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,762
Blog Entries: 2
|
Sen. Bill Cassidy to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight
Bill Cassidy, Louisiana's senior senator and a physician, will appear on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss health care in America. The show airs at 10:35 p.m. on WGNO-TV.
After Kimmel's emotional monologue last week about the recent birth of his child Billy ? who was born with heart disease ? Cassidy on Friday coined the term "Kimmel Test" to describe what his standard would be to vote for a new health plan:
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|