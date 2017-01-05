Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Sen. Bill Cassidy to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana's senior senator and a physician, will appear on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss health care in America. The show airs at 10:35 p.m. on WGNO-TV.

After Kimmel's emotional monologue last week about the recent birth of his child Billy ? who was born with heart disease ? Cassidy on Friday coined the term "Kimmel Test" to describe what his standard would be to vote for a new health plan:
?
