admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,762 Blog Entries: 2

Sen. Bill Cassidy to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana's senior senator and a physician, will appear on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss health care in America. The show airs at 10:35 p.m. on WGNO-TV.



After Kimmel's emotional monologue last week about the recent birth of his child Billy ? who was born with heart disease ? Cassidy on Friday coined the term "Kimmel Test" to describe what

? Bill Cassidy, Louisiana's senior senator and a physician, will appear on tonight'sto discuss health care in America. The show airs at 10:35 p.m. on WGNO-TV.After Kimmel's emotional monologue last week about the recent birth of his child Billy ? who was born with heart disease ? Cassidy on Friday coined the term "Kimmel Test" to describe what his standard would be to vote for a new health plan